Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 08:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

GMR Infrastructure Q2 net loss widens to Rs 750 crore

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 458 crore during the same quarter a year ago, GMR Infrastructure said in a BSE filing.

PTI
GMR Infrastructure Ltd on Tuesday reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 750 crore during the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 458 crore during the same quarter a year ago, GMR Infrastructure said in a BSE filing. Total income declined to Rs 1,448 crore during the quarter under review as compared with Rs 2,164 crore in the corresponding quarter of preceding fiscal.

Total expenses stood at Rs 2,270 crore as against Rs 2,448 crore in July-September quarter of 2019-20.
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 08:05 pm

