GMR Infra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.40 crore, down 93.38% Y-o-Y
July 29, 2022 / 06:49 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GMR Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.40 crore in June 2022 down 93.38% from Rs. 353.56 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.14 crore in June 2022 down 257.64% from Rs. 13.41 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.71 crore in June 2022 down 96.57% from Rs. 108.19 crore in June 2021.
GMR Infra shares closed at 35.45 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.80% returns over the last 6 months and 26.38% over the last 12 months.
|GMR Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.72
|21.33
|353.56
|Other Operating Income
|6.68
|6.84
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23.40
|28.17
|353.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|138.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.66
|19.85
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.30
|0.24
|7.76
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.24
|5.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.20
|4.04
|104.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.14
|3.80
|97.96
|Other Income
|0.47
|0.95
|5.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.61
|4.75
|103.14
|Interest
|24.75
|27.91
|156.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-21.14
|-23.16
|-52.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-16.79
|66.40
|P/L Before Tax
|-21.14
|-39.95
|13.41
|Tax
|--
|58.72
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-21.14
|-98.67
|13.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-21.14
|-98.67
|13.41
|Equity Share Capital
|603.59
|603.59
|603.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.16
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.16
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.16
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.16
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited