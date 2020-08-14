Girdhari Sugar Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 99.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Girdharilal Sugar and Allied are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2020 down 99.53% from Rs. 7.10 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2020 up 68.29% from Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2020 up 83.41% from Rs. 2.05 crore in June 2019.
Girdhari Sugar shares closed at 10.28 on February 25, 2019 (BSE)
|Girdharilal Sugar and Allied
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.03
|8.14
|16.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.03
|8.14
|16.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|7.87
|13.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.05
|0.03
|-1.74
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.24
|0.22
|0.44
|Depreciation
|0.46
|0.47
|0.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.09
|0.31
|1.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.80
|-0.78
|2.45
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|0.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.80
|-0.78
|2.78
|Interest
|--
|0.05
|0.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.80
|-0.82
|2.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.80
|-0.82
|2.23
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.80
|-0.82
|1.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.80
|-0.82
|1.79
|Equity Share Capital
|19.17
|19.17
|19.17
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|-0.42
|0.93
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|-0.42
|0.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|-0.42
|0.93
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|-0.42
|0.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 03:33 pm