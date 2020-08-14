Girdhari Sugar Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 99.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2020 down 99.53% from Rs. 7.10 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2020 up 68.29% from Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2020 up 83.41% from Rs. 2.05 crore in June 2019.

Girdhari Sugar shares closed at 10.28 on February 25, 2019 (BSE)