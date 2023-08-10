Genus Prime Inf Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 29.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in June 2023 up 29.36% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 up 62.32% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

Genus Prime Inf shares closed at 13.38 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.82% returns over the last 6 months and 21.75% over the last 12 months.