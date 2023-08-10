English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Genus Prime Inf Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 29.36% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 03:21 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Genus Prime Infra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in June 2023 up 29.36% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 up 62.32% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

    Genus Prime Inf shares closed at 13.38 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.82% returns over the last 6 months and 21.75% over the last 12 months.

    Genus Prime Infra
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.080.050.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.080.050.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.030.02
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.070.010.07
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.010.01-0.03
    Other Income--0.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.010.01-0.03
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.010.01-0.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.010.01-0.03
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.010.01-0.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.010.01-0.03
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.010.01-0.03
    Equity Share Capital2.992.992.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.01-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.010.01-0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.01-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.010.01-0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Genus Prime Inf #Genus Prime Infra #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 02:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!