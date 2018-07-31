Genus Paper standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 121.00 crore

Genus Paper & Boards has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 121.00 crore and a net profit of Rs 5.07 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Genus Paper & Boards has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 121.00 crore and a net profit of Rs 5.07 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 72.78 crore and net profit was Rs 2.38 crore. Genus Paper shares closed at 11.00 on July 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -31.89% returns over the last 6 months and 69.23% over the last 12 months. Genus Paper & Boards Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 121.00 100.06 72.78 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 121.00 100.06 72.78 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 76.34 63.77 51.38 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.51 0.01 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.79 -8.61 2.90 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 5.14 3.67 2.96 Depreciation 3.22 3.20 3.23 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 26.16 32.71 8.22 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.84 5.30 4.09 Other Income 2.49 1.73 1.05 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.33 7.03 5.14 Interest 3.06 1.63 1.49 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.27 5.40 3.65 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 7.27 5.40 3.65 Tax 2.20 1.78 1.27 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.07 3.62 2.38 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.07 3.62 2.38 Equity Share Capital 25.71 25.71 25.71 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.20 0.14 0.07 Diluted EPS 0.20 0.14 0.07 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.20 0.14 0.07 Diluted EPS 0.20 0.14 0.07 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jul 31, 2018 04:23 pm