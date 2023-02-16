English
    GE Power India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 532.66 crore, down 29.65% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GE Power India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 532.66 crore in December 2022 down 29.65% from Rs. 757.11 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 139.93 crore in December 2022 down 304.77% from Rs. 34.57 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2022 down 101.21% from Rs. 48.60 crore in December 2021.

    GE Power India shares closed at 118.30 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.28% returns over the last 6 months and -31.91% over the last 12 months.

    GE Power India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations532.66427.77757.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations532.66427.77757.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials346.79388.43584.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks24.606.8311.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost103.79103.30101.99
    Depreciation5.035.0011.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses69.9254.0451.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-17.47-129.83-4.46
    Other Income11.8532.3041.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.62-97.5336.73
    Interest13.8515.1018.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-19.47-112.6318.29
    Exceptional Items-10.69---64.52
    P/L Before Tax-30.16-112.63-46.23
    Tax109.77---11.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-139.93-112.63-34.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-139.93-112.63-34.57
    Equity Share Capital67.2367.2367.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-20.81-16.75-5.14
    Diluted EPS-20.81-16.75-5.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-20.81-16.75-5.14
    Diluted EPS-20.81-16.75-5.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 16, 2023 04:33 pm