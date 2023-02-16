GE Power India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 532.66 crore, down 29.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 532.66 crore in December 2022 down 29.65% from Rs. 757.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 139.93 crore in December 2022 down 304.77% from Rs. 34.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2022 down 101.21% from Rs. 48.60 crore in December 2021.

GE Power India shares closed at 118.30 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.28% returns over the last 6 months and -31.91% over the last 12 months.