GE Power India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 532.66 crore, down 29.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GE Power India are:
Net Sales at Rs 532.66 crore in December 2022 down 29.65% from Rs. 757.11 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 139.93 crore in December 2022 down 304.77% from Rs. 34.57 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2022 down 101.21% from Rs. 48.60 crore in December 2021.
GE Power India shares closed at 118.30 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.28% returns over the last 6 months and -31.91% over the last 12 months.
|GE Power India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|532.66
|427.77
|757.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|532.66
|427.77
|757.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|346.79
|388.43
|584.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|24.60
|6.83
|11.69
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|103.79
|103.30
|101.99
|Depreciation
|5.03
|5.00
|11.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|69.92
|54.04
|51.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.47
|-129.83
|-4.46
|Other Income
|11.85
|32.30
|41.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.62
|-97.53
|36.73
|Interest
|13.85
|15.10
|18.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-19.47
|-112.63
|18.29
|Exceptional Items
|-10.69
|--
|-64.52
|P/L Before Tax
|-30.16
|-112.63
|-46.23
|Tax
|109.77
|--
|-11.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-139.93
|-112.63
|-34.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-139.93
|-112.63
|-34.57
|Equity Share Capital
|67.23
|67.23
|67.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.81
|-16.75
|-5.14
|Diluted EPS
|-20.81
|-16.75
|-5.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.81
|-16.75
|-5.14
|Diluted EPS
|-20.81
|-16.75
|-5.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited