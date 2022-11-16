Gayatri Project Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 316.25 crore, down 63.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 316.25 crore in September 2022 down 63.46% from Rs. 865.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 268.63 crore in September 2022 down 41.91% from Rs. 189.29 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 138.33 crore in September 2022 down 50.8% from Rs. 91.73 crore in September 2021.

Gayatri Project shares closed at 11.65 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.51% returns over the last 6 months and -66.43% over the last 12 months.