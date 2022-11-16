English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Gold At 3-Month High, Silver 5-Month High | Commodities Live
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Gayatri Project Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 316.25 crore, down 63.46% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gayatri Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 316.25 crore in September 2022 down 63.46% from Rs. 865.53 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 268.63 crore in September 2022 down 41.91% from Rs. 189.29 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 138.33 crore in September 2022 down 50.8% from Rs. 91.73 crore in September 2021.

    Gayatri Project shares closed at 11.65 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.51% returns over the last 6 months and -66.43% over the last 12 months.

    Gayatri Projects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations316.25282.56865.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations316.25282.56865.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials333.77381.50892.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks91.80132.3512.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.7424.3130.69
    Depreciation14.3815.3419.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.4917.6922.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-157.94-288.63-112.11
    Other Income5.236.141.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-152.71-282.49-110.91
    Interest115.92109.3278.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-268.63-391.81-189.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-268.63-391.81-189.60
    Tax-----0.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-268.63-391.81-189.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-268.63-391.81-189.29
    Equity Share Capital37.4437.4437.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-14.35-20.93-10.11
    Diluted EPS-14.35-20.93-10.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-14.35-20.93-10.11
    Diluted EPS-14.35-20.93-10.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Gayatri Project #Gayatri Projects #Results
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:33 am