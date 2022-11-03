English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Gati Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.23 crore, down 5.14% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gati are:

    Net Sales at Rs 66.23 crore in September 2022 down 5.14% from Rs. 69.82 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.56 crore in September 2022 up 138.81% from Rs. 4.02 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in September 2022 up 13.1% from Rs. 0.84 crore in September 2021.

    Gati EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.32 in September 2021.

    Close

    Gati shares closed at 176.45 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.98% returns over the last 6 months and 14.58% over the last 12 months.

    Gati
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations66.2367.0469.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations66.2367.0469.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods64.6963.2360.97
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.691.080.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.790.701.01
    Depreciation0.180.240.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.033.249.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.77-1.45-2.04
    Other Income1.541.222.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.77-0.230.56
    Interest0.100.100.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.67-0.330.12
    Exceptional Items0.89-0.91-4.10
    P/L Before Tax1.56-1.24-3.98
    Tax----0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.56-1.24-4.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.56-1.24-4.02
    Equity Share Capital24.5924.5924.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.13-0.10-0.32
    Diluted EPS0.13-0.10-0.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.13-0.10-0.32
    Diluted EPS0.13-0.10-0.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Couriers #Earnings First-Cut #Gati #Results
    first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:44 am