Gati Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.36 crore, down 11.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.36 crore in June 2023 down 11.46% from Rs. 67.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2023 up 191.94% from Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2023 up 12900% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

Gati EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2022.

Gati shares closed at 151.30 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.53% returns over the last 6 months and 2.23% over the last 12 months.