English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Gati Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.36 crore, down 11.46% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gati are:

    Net Sales at Rs 59.36 crore in June 2023 down 11.46% from Rs. 67.04 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2023 up 191.94% from Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2023 up 12900% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

    Gati EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2022.

    Gati shares closed at 151.30 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.53% returns over the last 6 months and 2.23% over the last 12 months.

    Gati
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations59.3660.7067.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations59.3660.7067.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods57.0958.5863.23
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.300.051.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.820.870.70
    Depreciation0.130.140.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.101.593.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.08-0.53-1.45
    Other Income2.253.431.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.172.90-0.23
    Interest0.030.050.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.142.85-0.33
    Exceptional Items---8.23-0.91
    P/L Before Tax1.14-5.38-1.24
    Tax--0.24--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.14-5.62-1.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.14-5.62-1.24
    Equity Share Capital26.0326.0324.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.09-0.43-0.10
    Diluted EPS0.09-0.43-0.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.09-0.43-0.10
    Diluted EPS0.09-0.43-0.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Couriers #Earnings First-Cut #Gati #Results
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!