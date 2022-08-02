Gati Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.04 crore, up 19.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.04 crore in June 2022 up 19.91% from Rs. 55.91 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2022 up 89.86% from Rs. 12.23 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 99.37% from Rs. 1.58 crore in June 2021.

Gati shares closed at 148.30 on August 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.78% returns over the last 6 months and -8.40% over the last 12 months.