    Gati Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.00 crore, down 2.99% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 02:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gati are:

    Net Sales at Rs 63.00 crore in December 2022 down 2.99% from Rs. 64.94 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 110.4% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 80.46% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2021.

    Gati
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations63.0066.2364.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations63.0066.2364.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods60.9464.6956.62
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.09-0.690.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.780.791.50
    Depreciation0.100.180.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.432.038.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.16-0.77-2.89
    Other Income0.891.541.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.270.77-1.14
    Interest0.080.100.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.350.67-1.45
    Exceptional Items0.220.89--
    P/L Before Tax-0.131.56-1.45
    Tax-----2.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.131.561.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.131.561.25
    Equity Share Capital26.0324.5924.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.130.10
    Diluted EPS-0.010.130.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.130.10
    Diluted EPS-0.010.130.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
