Gati Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.00 crore, down 2.99% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 02:58 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gati are:
Net Sales at Rs 63.00 crore in December 2022 down 2.99% from Rs. 64.94 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 110.4% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 80.46% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2021.
Gati shares closed at 139.15 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.76% returns over the last 6 months and -33.05% over the last 12 months.
|Gati
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|63.00
|66.23
|64.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|63.00
|66.23
|64.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|60.94
|64.69
|56.62
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.09
|-0.69
|0.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.78
|0.79
|1.50
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.18
|0.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.43
|2.03
|8.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.16
|-0.77
|-2.89
|Other Income
|0.89
|1.54
|1.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.27
|0.77
|-1.14
|Interest
|0.08
|0.10
|0.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.35
|0.67
|-1.45
|Exceptional Items
|0.22
|0.89
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.13
|1.56
|-1.45
|Tax
|--
|--
|-2.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.13
|1.56
|1.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.13
|1.56
|1.25
|Equity Share Capital
|26.03
|24.59
|24.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.13
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.13
|0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.13
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.13
|0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited