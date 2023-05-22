Gati Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 415.67 crore, up 10.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 415.67 crore in March 2023 up 10.34% from Rs. 376.73 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.00 crore in March 2023 up 28.51% from Rs. 22.38 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.27 crore in March 2023 up 35.84% from Rs. 13.45 crore in March 2022.

Gati shares closed at 118.45 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.55% returns over the last 6 months and -15.96% over the last 12 months.