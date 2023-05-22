Gati Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 415.67 crore, up 10.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gati are:
Net Sales at Rs 415.67 crore in March 2023 up 10.34% from Rs. 376.73 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.00 crore in March 2023 up 28.51% from Rs. 22.38 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.27 crore in March 2023 up 35.84% from Rs. 13.45 crore in March 2022.
Gati shares closed at 118.45 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.55% returns over the last 6 months and -15.96% over the last 12 months.
|Gati
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|415.67
|441.35
|376.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|415.67
|441.35
|376.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|58.58
|60.94
|54.70
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.05
|-0.09
|-1.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|47.35
|47.21
|41.86
|Depreciation
|18.07
|15.10
|12.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|298.27
|313.80
|277.72
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.65
|4.39
|-8.92
|Other Income
|6.85
|2.85
|10.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.20
|7.24
|1.08
|Interest
|7.31
|7.08
|7.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.11
|0.16
|-6.16
|Exceptional Items
|-5.74
|-0.79
|-22.31
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.85
|-0.63
|-28.47
|Tax
|7.60
|4.07
|1.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-20.45
|-4.70
|-29.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-20.45
|-4.70
|-29.72
|Minority Interest
|4.45
|1.37
|7.34
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-16.00
|-3.33
|-22.38
|Equity Share Capital
|26.03
|26.03
|24.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.23
|-0.26
|-2.91
|Diluted EPS
|-1.23
|-0.26
|-2.84
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.23
|-0.26
|-2.91
|Diluted EPS
|-1.23
|-0.26
|-2.84
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited