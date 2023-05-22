English
    Gati Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 415.67 crore, up 10.34% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gati are:

    Net Sales at Rs 415.67 crore in March 2023 up 10.34% from Rs. 376.73 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.00 crore in March 2023 up 28.51% from Rs. 22.38 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.27 crore in March 2023 up 35.84% from Rs. 13.45 crore in March 2022.

    Gati shares closed at 118.45 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.55% returns over the last 6 months and -15.96% over the last 12 months.

    Gati
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations415.67441.35376.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations415.67441.35376.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods58.5860.9454.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.05-0.09-1.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost47.3547.2141.86
    Depreciation18.0715.1012.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses298.27313.80277.72
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.654.39-8.92
    Other Income6.852.8510.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.207.241.08
    Interest7.317.087.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.110.16-6.16
    Exceptional Items-5.74-0.79-22.31
    P/L Before Tax-12.85-0.63-28.47
    Tax7.604.071.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-20.45-4.70-29.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-20.45-4.70-29.72
    Minority Interest4.451.377.34
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-16.00-3.33-22.38
    Equity Share Capital26.0326.0324.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.23-0.26-2.91
    Diluted EPS-1.23-0.26-2.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.23-0.26-2.91
    Diluted EPS-1.23-0.26-2.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 22, 2023 09:42 am