English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Gati Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 426.19 crore, down 1.12% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gati are:

    Net Sales at Rs 426.19 crore in June 2023 down 1.12% from Rs. 431.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.67 crore in June 2023 down 139.48% from Rs. 4.23 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.72 crore in June 2023 down 24.21% from Rs. 24.70 crore in June 2022.

    Gati shares closed at 151.40 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.81% returns over the last 6 months and -4.42% over the last 12 months.

    Gati
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations426.19415.67431.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations426.19415.67431.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods57.0958.5863.23
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.300.051.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost48.1247.3545.92
    Depreciation15.4718.0712.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses304.14298.27301.79
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.07-6.656.29
    Other Income2.186.855.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.250.2012.01
    Interest7.167.317.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.91-7.114.62
    Exceptional Items---5.744.18
    P/L Before Tax-3.91-12.858.80
    Tax-1.167.602.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.75-20.456.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.75-20.456.59
    Minority Interest1.084.45-2.36
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.67-16.004.23
    Equity Share Capital26.0326.0324.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.13-1.230.54
    Diluted EPS-0.13-1.230.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.13-1.230.54
    Diluted EPS-0.13-1.230.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Couriers #Earnings First-Cut #Gati #Results
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 11:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!