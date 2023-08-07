Gati Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 426.19 crore, down 1.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 426.19 crore in June 2023 down 1.12% from Rs. 431.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.67 crore in June 2023 down 139.48% from Rs. 4.23 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.72 crore in June 2023 down 24.21% from Rs. 24.70 crore in June 2022.

Gati shares closed at 151.40 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.81% returns over the last 6 months and -4.42% over the last 12 months.