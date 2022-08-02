Gati Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 431.00 crore, up 48.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 431.00 crore in June 2022 up 48.5% from Rs. 290.24 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.23 crore in June 2022 up 119.68% from Rs. 21.49 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.70 crore in June 2022 up 2066.67% from Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2021.

Gati EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.74 in June 2021.

Gati shares closed at 148.30 on August 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.78% returns over the last 6 months and -8.40% over the last 12 months.