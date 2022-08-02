English
    Gati Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 431.00 crore, up 48.5% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2022 / 11:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gati are:

    Net Sales at Rs 431.00 crore in June 2022 up 48.5% from Rs. 290.24 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.23 crore in June 2022 up 119.68% from Rs. 21.49 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.70 crore in June 2022 up 2066.67% from Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2021.

    Gati EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.74 in June 2021.

    Gati shares closed at 148.30 on August 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.78% returns over the last 6 months and -8.40% over the last 12 months.

    Gati
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations431.00376.73290.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations431.00376.73290.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods63.2354.7049.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.08-1.000.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost45.9241.8635.38
    Depreciation12.6912.376.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses301.79277.72205.11
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.29-8.92-6.76
    Other Income5.7210.001.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.011.08-5.64
    Interest7.397.245.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.62-6.16-10.89
    Exceptional Items4.18-22.31-13.05
    P/L Before Tax8.80-28.47-23.94
    Tax2.211.25-2.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.59-29.72-21.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-----3.73
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.59-29.72-25.22
    Minority Interest-2.367.343.73
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.23-22.38-21.49
    Equity Share Capital24.5924.5924.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.54-2.91-1.74
    Diluted EPS0.52-2.84-1.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.54-2.91-1.74
    Diluted EPS0.52-2.84-1.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 2, 2022 11:22 pm
