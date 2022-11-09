English
    Gateway Distri Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 354.48 crore, up 6.58% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gateway Distriparks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 354.48 crore in September 2022 up 6.58% from Rs. 332.60 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.00 crore in September 2022 up 29.29% from Rs. 47.18 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.38 crore in September 2022 up 5.71% from Rs. 95.90 crore in September 2021.

    Gateway Distri EPS has increased to Rs. 1.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.94 in September 2021.

    Gateway Distri shares closed at 73.70 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.45% returns over the last 6 months and -75.36% over the last 12 months.

    Gateway Distriparks
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations354.48337.88332.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations354.48337.88332.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.4616.5214.87
    Depreciation25.9624.5832.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses245.72237.65228.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.3459.1257.34
    Other Income8.083.786.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax75.4262.9163.76
    Interest10.7211.2315.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax64.7051.6847.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax64.7051.6847.88
    Tax3.70-4.100.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities61.0055.7847.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period61.0055.7847.18
    Equity Share Capital499.64499.64499.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.221.120.94
    Diluted EPS1.221.12--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.221.120.94
    Diluted EPS1.221.12--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 09:58 pm