Ganesh Housing Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, up 24.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in December 2020 up 24.76% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.39 crore in December 2020 up 17.36% from Rs. 14.99 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.31 crore in December 2020 up 202.12% from Rs. 5.20 crore in December 2019.

Ganesh Housing shares closed at 43.45 on February 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 81.42% returns over the last 6 months and 14.19% over the last 12 months.