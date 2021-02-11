Gammon India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.91 crore, up 309.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.91 crore in December 2020 up 309.84% from Rs. 4.37 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 161.88 crore in December 2020 up 3.49% from Rs. 167.74 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2020 up 96.19% from Rs. 16.00 crore in December 2019.

Gammon India shares closed at 1.65 on September 10, 2018 (NSE)