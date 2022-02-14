Gallantt Ispat Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 374.70 crore, up 29.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 374.70 crore in December 2021 up 29.37% from Rs. 289.64 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.33 crore in December 2021 down 43.66% from Rs. 34.31 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.09 crore in December 2021 down 23.08% from Rs. 54.72 crore in December 2020.

Gallantt Ispat EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.68 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.21 in December 2020.

Gallantt Ispat shares closed at 49.95 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.34% returns over the last 6 months and 23.18% over the last 12 months.