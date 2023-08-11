English
    Future Market Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.91 crore, down 8.24% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 05:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Future Market Networks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.91 crore in June 2023 down 8.24% from Rs. 21.69 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.74 crore in June 2023 up 85.73% from Rs. 4.71 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.01 crore in June 2023 up 28.88% from Rs. 14.75 crore in June 2022.

    Future Market EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.82 in June 2022.

    Future Market shares closed at 5.20 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.80% returns over the last 6 months and 7.22% over the last 12 months.

    Future Market Networks
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.9123.7421.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.9123.7421.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--3.15--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.682.381.45
    Depreciation3.063.834.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.7126.366.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.44-11.989.58
    Other Income10.502.870.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.95-9.1110.50
    Interest3.934.075.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.02-13.195.50
    Exceptional Items---20.91--
    P/L Before Tax12.02-34.105.50
    Tax3.287.920.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.74-42.024.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.74-42.024.71
    Equity Share Capital57.5457.5457.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.52-7.300.82
    Diluted EPS1.52-7.300.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.52-7.300.82
    Diluted EPS1.52-7.300.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 05:00 pm

