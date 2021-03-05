English
Fomento Resorts Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.45 crore, up 9.19% Y-o-Y

March 05, 2021 / 02:59 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fomento Resorts and Hotels are:

Net Sales at Rs 23.45 crore in December 2020 up 9.19% from Rs. 21.48 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2020 down 92.09% from Rs. 5.36 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.83 crore in December 2020 down 17.91% from Rs. 8.32 crore in December 2019.

Fomento Resorts EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.35 in December 2019.

Fomento Resorts shares closed at 138.45 on October 23, 2020 (BSE)

Fomento Resorts and Hotels
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations23.450.0213.86
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations23.450.0213.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials3.040.072.11
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.773.714.31
Depreciation3.519.370.61
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses8.203.005.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.93-16.131.28
Other Income0.380.190.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.32-15.942.13
Interest-0.2311.501.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.55-27.440.29
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.55-27.440.29
Tax3.132.190.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.42-29.630.03
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.42-29.630.03
Equity Share Capital16.0016.0016.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.27-18.520.02
Diluted EPS0.27-18.520.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.27-18.520.02
Diluted EPS0.27-18.520.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Fomento Resorts #Fomento Resorts and Hotels #hotels #Results
first published: Mar 5, 2021 02:53 pm

