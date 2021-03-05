Fomento Resorts Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.45 crore, up 9.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.45 crore in December 2020 up 9.19% from Rs. 21.48 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2020 down 92.09% from Rs. 5.36 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.83 crore in December 2020 down 17.91% from Rs. 8.32 crore in December 2019.

Fomento Resorts EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.35 in December 2019.

Fomento Resorts shares closed at 138.45 on October 23, 2020 (BSE)