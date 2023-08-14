Fluidomat Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.56 crore, up 40.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.56 crore in June 2023 up 40.98% from Rs. 8.91 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.77 crore in June 2023 up 78.26% from Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.96 crore in June 2023 up 74.45% from Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2022.

Fluidomat EPS has increased to Rs. 6.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.92 in June 2022.

Fluidomat shares closed at 337.15 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 59.98% returns over the last 6 months and 116.61% over the last 12 months.