    Fluidomat Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.56 crore, up 40.98% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:37 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fluidomat are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.56 crore in June 2023 up 40.98% from Rs. 8.91 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.77 crore in June 2023 up 78.26% from Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.96 crore in June 2023 up 74.45% from Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2022.

    Fluidomat EPS has increased to Rs. 6.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.92 in June 2022.

    Fluidomat shares closed at 337.15 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 59.98% returns over the last 6 months and 116.61% over the last 12 months.

    Fluidomat
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.5614.298.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.5614.298.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.535.643.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.45-0.620.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.522.962.46
    Depreciation0.190.140.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.681.881.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.184.311.72
    Other Income0.590.170.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.774.482.07
    Interest0.00----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.774.482.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.774.482.07
    Tax1.011.180.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.773.301.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.773.301.55
    Equity Share Capital4.934.934.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.686.542.92
    Diluted EPS6.686.542.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.686.542.92
    Diluted EPS6.686.542.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:22 pm

