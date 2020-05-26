Firstsource Q4 net profit dips 6.8% to Rs 91.5 crore

BPO firm Firstsource Solutions on Tuesday posted a 6.8 percent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 91.5 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 98.2 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal, Firstsource said in a statement.

Its revenue from operations grew 10.6 percent to Rs 1,067.2 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 964.2 crore in March 2019 quarter, it added.

"Notwithstanding the debilitating pandemic, we are pleased with our Q4 progress – we adapted rapidly to a distributed operating model to serve our client's needs, we actively managed the safety and wellbeing of our employees, grew revenues by 8.2 percent and made meaningful progress on our growth strategy," Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of RPSG Group and Firstsource Solutions, said.

He expressed confidence that Firstsource's well balanced industry portfolio, geo-delivery mix, agile operating model and continued pivot on Digital will "weather these difficult times and make strong gains coming out of the pandemic".

For the fiscal ended March 2020, the company saw its net profit at Rs 339.6 crore, while revenue from operations was at Rs 4,050.1 crore.

The company added 2,491 employees in the year taking total employee strength to 21,203. It added 721 employees in March 2020 quarter.



