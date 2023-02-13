Fermenta Bio Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.86 crore, down 40.92% Y-o-Y
February 13, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fermenta Biotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 54.86 crore in December 2022 down 40.92% from Rs. 92.86 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 37.65 crore in December 2022 down 351.2% from Rs. 8.34 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.83 crore in December 2022 down 391.69% from Rs. 3.37 crore in December 2021.
Fermenta Bio shares closed at 144.00 on February 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.46% returns over the last 6 months and -49.24% over the last 12 months.
|Fermenta Biotech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|54.86
|98.03
|92.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|54.86
|98.03
|92.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|17.33
|33.29
|37.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.63
|6.01
|2.98
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.67
|7.46
|1.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.70
|14.98
|17.01
|Depreciation
|6.32
|9.07
|6.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|27.70
|32.97
|31.73
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.15
|-5.75
|-4.47
|Other Income
|--
|2.69
|1.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.15
|-3.06
|-3.31
|Interest
|5.14
|4.86
|4.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-21.29
|-7.92
|-7.41
|Exceptional Items
|-19.41
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-40.70
|-7.92
|-7.41
|Tax
|-3.05
|0.50
|0.94
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-37.65
|-8.42
|-8.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-37.65
|-8.42
|-8.34
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.37
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-37.65
|-8.05
|-8.34
|Equity Share Capital
|14.43
|14.42
|14.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.97
|-2.79
|-2.79
|Diluted EPS
|-12.97
|-2.79
|-2.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.97
|-2.79
|-2.79
|Diluted EPS
|-12.97
|-2.79
|-2.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited