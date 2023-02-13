English
    Fermenta Bio Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.86 crore, down 40.92% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fermenta Biotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 54.86 crore in December 2022 down 40.92% from Rs. 92.86 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 37.65 crore in December 2022 down 351.2% from Rs. 8.34 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.83 crore in December 2022 down 391.69% from Rs. 3.37 crore in December 2021.

    Fermenta Biotech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations54.8698.0392.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations54.8698.0392.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.3333.2937.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.636.012.98
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.677.461.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.7014.9817.01
    Depreciation6.329.076.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.7032.9731.73
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-16.15-5.75-4.47
    Other Income--2.691.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-16.15-3.06-3.31
    Interest5.144.864.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-21.29-7.92-7.41
    Exceptional Items-19.41----
    P/L Before Tax-40.70-7.92-7.41
    Tax-3.050.500.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-37.65-8.42-8.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-37.65-8.42-8.34
    Minority Interest--0.37--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-37.65-8.05-8.34
    Equity Share Capital14.4314.4214.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-12.97-2.79-2.79
    Diluted EPS-12.97-2.79-2.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-12.97-2.79-2.79
    Diluted EPS-12.97-2.79-2.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
