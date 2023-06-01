EVERFIN Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, up 37.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for EVERLON FINANCIALS are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in March 2023 up 37.2% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2023 down 96.73% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 up 166.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.
EVERFIN shares closed at 36.13 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.37% returns over the last 6 months and -2.09% over the last 12 months.
|EVERLON FINANCIALS
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.43
|4.72
|0.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.43
|4.72
|0.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.00
|4.61
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.75
|-2.43
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.13
|0.27
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|2.21
|-0.14
|Other Income
|0.03
|-0.20
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|2.00
|-0.08
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.01
|2.00
|-0.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.10
|P/L Before Tax
|0.01
|2.00
|0.02
|Tax
|0.63
|0.12
|0.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.62
|1.89
|-0.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.62
|1.89
|-0.32
|Equity Share Capital
|5.62
|5.62
|5.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.10
|3.36
|-0.56
|Diluted EPS
|-1.10
|3.36
|-0.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.10
|3.36
|-0.56
|Diluted EPS
|-1.10
|3.36
|-0.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited