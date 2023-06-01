EVERFIN Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, up 37.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in March 2023 up 37.2% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2023 down 96.73% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 up 166.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

EVERFIN shares closed at 36.13 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.37% returns over the last 6 months and -2.09% over the last 12 months.