    EVERFIN Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, up 37.2% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 07:45 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for EVERLON FINANCIALS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in March 2023 up 37.2% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2023 down 96.73% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 up 166.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

    EVERFIN shares closed at 36.13 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.37% returns over the last 6 months and -2.09% over the last 12 months.

    EVERLON FINANCIALS
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.434.720.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.434.720.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.004.61--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.75-2.43--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.050.05
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.130.270.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.022.21-0.14
    Other Income0.03-0.200.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.022.00-0.08
    Interest0.00----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.012.00-0.08
    Exceptional Items----0.10
    P/L Before Tax0.012.000.02
    Tax0.630.120.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.621.89-0.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.621.89-0.32
    Equity Share Capital5.625.625.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.103.36-0.56
    Diluted EPS-1.103.36-0.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.103.36-0.56
    Diluted EPS-1.103.36-0.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #EVERFIN #EVERLON FINANCIALS #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 07:33 pm