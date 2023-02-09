English
    Everest Kanto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 143.23 crore, down 58.85% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Everest Kanto Cylinder are:

    Net Sales at Rs 143.23 crore in December 2022 down 58.85% from Rs. 348.11 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.49 crore in December 2022 down 78.7% from Rs. 49.26 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.61 crore in December 2022 down 82.49% from Rs. 83.43 crore in December 2021.

    Everest Kanto Cylinder
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations143.23195.67348.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations143.23195.67348.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials92.24111.41186.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.336.2818.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.852.94-0.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.717.988.17
    Depreciation5.385.194.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.2739.5052.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.1522.3777.40
    Other Income1.081.081.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.2323.4578.50
    Interest2.132.301.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.1021.1576.51
    Exceptional Items4.25----
    P/L Before Tax11.3521.1576.51
    Tax0.865.8327.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.4915.3249.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.4915.3249.26
    Equity Share Capital22.4422.4422.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.931.374.39
    Diluted EPS0.931.374.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.931.374.39
    Diluted EPS0.931.374.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited