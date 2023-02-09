Everest Kanto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 143.23 crore, down 58.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 143.23 crore in December 2022 down 58.85% from Rs. 348.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.49 crore in December 2022 down 78.7% from Rs. 49.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.61 crore in December 2022 down 82.49% from Rs. 83.43 crore in December 2021.

Everest Kanto EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.93 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.39 in December 2021.

Everest Kanto shares closed at 84.55 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -51.38% returns over the last 6 months and -66.15% over the last 12 months.