    Everest Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 484.14 crore, up 7.16% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Everest Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 484.14 crore in June 2023 up 7.16% from Rs. 451.79 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.81 crore in June 2023 down 16.77% from Rs. 21.40 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.37 crore in June 2023 down 43.07% from Rs. 44.56 crore in June 2022.

    Everest Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 13.65 in June 2022.

    Everest Ind shares closed at 970.10 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.15% returns over the last 6 months and 63.72% over the last 12 months.

    Everest Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations484.14445.91451.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations484.14445.91451.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials236.41254.17242.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.062.571.39
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks55.8413.7915.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost41.7933.4639.00
    Depreciation7.858.398.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses125.53131.97119.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.661.5625.36
    Other Income4.8720.1310.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.5221.6936.02
    Interest2.6726.121.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.85-4.4334.45
    Exceptional Items7.60----
    P/L Before Tax22.45-4.4334.45
    Tax4.64-17.4513.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.8113.0221.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.8113.0221.40
    Equity Share Capital15.7415.7415.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.328.2813.65
    Diluted EPS11.258.2413.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.328.2813.65
    Diluted EPS11.258.2413.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:44 am

