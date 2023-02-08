English
    Everest Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 391.84 crore, up 16.32% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Everest Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 391.84 crore in December 2022 up 16.32% from Rs. 336.87 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.52 crore in December 2022 down 28.68% from Rs. 7.74 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.36 crore in December 2022 down 1.12% from Rs. 19.58 crore in December 2021.

    Everest Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations391.84355.49336.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations391.84355.49336.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials253.32236.88192.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.830.800.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-33.18-32.36-10.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost39.8136.6333.25
    Depreciation8.378.486.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses112.74107.18104.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.95-2.129.15
    Other Income1.048.603.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.996.4812.61
    Interest2.231.580.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.764.9011.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.764.9011.99
    Tax3.241.644.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.523.267.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.523.267.74
    Equity Share Capital15.7315.7015.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.522.084.95
    Diluted EPS3.492.084.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.522.084.95
    Diluted EPS3.492.084.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited