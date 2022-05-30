ETT Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, down 1.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore in March 2022 down 1.37% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022 down 137.01% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 down 65.71% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021.

ETT shares closed at 31.50 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)