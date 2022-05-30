ETT Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, down 1.37% Y-o-Y
May 30, 2022 / 08:10 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ETT are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore in March 2022 down 1.37% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022 down 137.01% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 down 65.71% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021.
ETT shares closed at 31.50 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)
|ETT
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.72
|0.74
|0.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.72
|0.74
|0.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.11
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.35
|0.35
|0.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.52
|0.26
|0.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.25
|0.02
|-0.05
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.00
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.23
|0.03
|-0.03
|Interest
|0.01
|0.02
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.24
|0.01
|-0.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.24
|0.01
|-0.13
|Tax
|-0.06
|0.00
|-0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.18
|0.01
|-0.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.18
|0.01
|-0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|10.37
|10.37
|10.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|0.00
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|--
|-0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|0.00
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|--
|-0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
