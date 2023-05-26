Ester Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 252.31 crore, down 34.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 252.31 crore in March 2023 down 34.99% from Rs. 388.12 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.93 crore in March 2023 down 91.05% from Rs. 32.71 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.88 crore in March 2023 down 70.99% from Rs. 65.07 crore in March 2022.

Ester Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.92 in March 2022.

Ester Ind shares closed at 132.10 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.14% returns over the last 6 months and 1.15% over the last 12 months.