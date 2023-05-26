Ester Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 252.31 crore, down 34.99% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ester Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 252.31 crore in March 2023 down 34.99% from Rs. 388.12 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.93 crore in March 2023 down 91.05% from Rs. 32.71 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.88 crore in March 2023 down 70.99% from Rs. 65.07 crore in March 2022.

    Ester Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.92 in March 2022.

    Ester Ind shares closed at 132.10 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.14% returns over the last 6 months and 1.15% over the last 12 months.

    Ester Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations252.31196.66388.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations252.31196.66388.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials160.23126.35250.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.095.32-0.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.138.9918.86
    Depreciation9.749.979.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses55.3457.6256.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.77-11.5952.99
    Other Income3.377.772.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.14-3.8255.14
    Interest8.097.618.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.05-11.4346.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.05-11.4346.56
    Tax-1.87-2.6013.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.93-8.8332.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.93-8.8332.71
    Equity Share Capital41.7041.7041.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.35-1.063.92
    Diluted EPS0.35-1.063.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.35-1.063.92
    Diluted EPS0.35-1.063.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Ester Ind #Ester Industries #packaging #Results
    first published: May 26, 2023 04:37 pm