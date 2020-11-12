PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 10:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Eros Intl Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 51.45 crore, down 73.98% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eros International Media are:

Net Sales at Rs 51.45 crore in September 2020 down 73.98% from Rs. 197.71 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.37 crore in September 2020 down 187.89% from Rs. 6.11 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.78 crore in September 2020 down 8.98% from Rs. 30.52 crore in September 2019.

Eros Intl shares closed at 18.05 on November 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 11.76% returns over the last 6 months and 15.34% over the last 12 months.

Eros International Media
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations51.4532.39197.71
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations51.4532.39197.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods44.8523.6656.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.03--
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.007.477.32
Depreciation1.481.542.31
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses10.5111.84104.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-13.39-12.1527.07
Other Income39.692.191.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.30-9.9628.21
Interest31.6723.8518.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.37-33.8110.16
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-5.37-33.8110.16
Tax----4.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.37-33.816.11
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.37-33.816.11
Equity Share Capital95.7395.6395.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.56-3.540.64
Diluted EPS-0.56-3.540.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.56-3.540.64
Diluted EPS-0.56-3.540.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 12, 2020 09:55 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Eros International Media #Eros Intl #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results

