Eros Intl Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 51.45 crore, down 73.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eros International Media are:
Net Sales at Rs 51.45 crore in September 2020 down 73.98% from Rs. 197.71 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.37 crore in September 2020 down 187.89% from Rs. 6.11 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.78 crore in September 2020 down 8.98% from Rs. 30.52 crore in September 2019.
Eros Intl shares closed at 18.05 on November 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 11.76% returns over the last 6 months and 15.34% over the last 12 months.
|Eros International Media
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|51.45
|32.39
|197.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|51.45
|32.39
|197.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|44.85
|23.66
|56.33
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.03
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.00
|7.47
|7.32
|Depreciation
|1.48
|1.54
|2.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.51
|11.84
|104.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.39
|-12.15
|27.07
|Other Income
|39.69
|2.19
|1.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.30
|-9.96
|28.21
|Interest
|31.67
|23.85
|18.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.37
|-33.81
|10.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.37
|-33.81
|10.16
|Tax
|--
|--
|4.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.37
|-33.81
|6.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.37
|-33.81
|6.11
|Equity Share Capital
|95.73
|95.63
|95.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.56
|-3.54
|0.64
|Diluted EPS
|-0.56
|-3.54
|0.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.56
|-3.54
|0.64
|Diluted EPS
|-0.56
|-3.54
|0.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 12, 2020 09:55 am