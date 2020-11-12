Eros Intl Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 51.45 crore, down 73.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.45 crore in September 2020 down 73.98% from Rs. 197.71 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.37 crore in September 2020 down 187.89% from Rs. 6.11 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.78 crore in September 2020 down 8.98% from Rs. 30.52 crore in September 2019.

Eros Intl shares closed at 18.05 on November 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 11.76% returns over the last 6 months and 15.34% over the last 12 months.