Eros Intl Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 407.05 crore, up 497.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 407.05 crore in March 2023 up 497.55% from Rs. 68.12 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.12 crore in March 2023 down 140.89% from Rs. 12.52 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.74 crore in March 2023 down 67.75% from Rs. 45.71 crore in March 2022.

Eros Intl shares closed at 24.00 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.33% returns over the last 6 months and -16.08% over the last 12 months.