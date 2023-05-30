Eros Intl Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 407.05 crore, up 497.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Eros International Media are:
Net Sales at Rs 407.05 crore in March 2023 up 497.55% from Rs. 68.12 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.12 crore in March 2023 down 140.89% from Rs. 12.52 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.74 crore in March 2023 down 67.75% from Rs. 45.71 crore in March 2022.
Eros Intl shares closed at 24.00 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.33% returns over the last 6 months and -16.08% over the last 12 months.
|Eros International Media
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|407.05
|14.16
|68.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|407.05
|14.16
|68.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|292.66
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|55.30
|5.69
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.09
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.43
|7.44
|5.24
|Depreciation
|1.86
|1.65
|1.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|92.73
|1.07
|30.89
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.46
|-51.30
|24.48
|Other Income
|-2.58
|19.30
|19.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.88
|-32.00
|43.89
|Interest
|19.23
|19.22
|11.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.35
|-51.22
|32.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.35
|-51.22
|32.17
|Tax
|0.09
|0.36
|12.51
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.44
|-51.58
|19.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.44
|-51.58
|19.66
|Minority Interest
|1.32
|0.76
|-7.14
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.12
|-50.82
|12.52
|Equity Share Capital
|95.91
|95.88
|95.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.72
|-3.50
|2.05
|Diluted EPS
|-9.72
|-3.50
|2.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.72
|-3.50
|2.05
|Diluted EPS
|-9.72
|-3.50
|2.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited