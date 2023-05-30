English
    Eros Intl Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 407.05 crore, up 497.55% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Eros International Media are:

    Net Sales at Rs 407.05 crore in March 2023 up 497.55% from Rs. 68.12 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.12 crore in March 2023 down 140.89% from Rs. 12.52 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.74 crore in March 2023 down 67.75% from Rs. 45.71 crore in March 2022.

    Eros Intl shares closed at 24.00 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.33% returns over the last 6 months and -16.08% over the last 12 months.

    Eros International Media
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations407.0514.1668.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations407.0514.1668.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials292.66----
    Purchase of Traded Goods--55.305.69
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.09----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.437.445.24
    Depreciation1.861.651.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses92.731.0730.89
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.46-51.3024.48
    Other Income-2.5819.3019.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.88-32.0043.89
    Interest19.2319.2211.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.35-51.2232.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.35-51.2232.17
    Tax0.090.3612.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.44-51.5819.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.44-51.5819.66
    Minority Interest1.320.76-7.14
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-5.12-50.8212.52
    Equity Share Capital95.9195.8895.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.72-3.502.05
    Diluted EPS-9.72-3.502.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.72-3.502.05
    Diluted EPS-9.72-3.502.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
