Eris Lifesciences Q4 PAT seen up 15.1% YoY to Rs. 64.2 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Pharma sector. The brokerage house expects Eris Lifesciences to report net profit at Rs. 64.2 crore up 15.1% year-on-year (down 19.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 19.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 254 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 14.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 12.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 81.9 crore.

