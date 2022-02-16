Equitas Holding Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.93 crore, down 96.97% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 02:00 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Equitas Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.93 crore in December 2021 down 96.97% from Rs. 162.58 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 62.76 crore in December 2021 down 144.1% from Rs. 142.32 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.78 crore in December 2021 down 101.1% from Rs. 161.72 crore in December 2020.
Equitas Holding shares closed at 116.05 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.20% returns over the last 6 months and 35.57% over the last 12 months.
|Equitas Holdings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.93
|5.13
|162.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.93
|5.13
|162.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.34
|0.29
|0.35
|Depreciation
|0.23
|0.23
|0.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|0.02
|0.01
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.39
|0.83
|0.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.03
|3.77
|161.47
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.01
|3.79
|161.49
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.01
|3.78
|161.46
|Exceptional Items
|-61.19
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-63.20
|3.78
|161.46
|Tax
|-0.44
|1.04
|19.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-62.76
|2.75
|142.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-62.76
|2.75
|142.32
|Equity Share Capital
|341.79
|341.79
|341.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.84
|0.08
|4.16
|Diluted EPS
|-1.84
|0.08
|4.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.84
|0.08
|4.16
|Diluted EPS
|-1.84
|0.08
|4.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited