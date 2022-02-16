Equitas Holding Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.93 crore, down 96.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.93 crore in December 2021 down 96.97% from Rs. 162.58 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 62.76 crore in December 2021 down 144.1% from Rs. 142.32 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.78 crore in December 2021 down 101.1% from Rs. 161.72 crore in December 2020.

Equitas Holding shares closed at 116.05 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.20% returns over the last 6 months and 35.57% over the last 12 months.