Emerald Leasing Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore, up 62.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore in March 2023 up 62.04% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2023 up 61.95% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2023 up 58.33% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022.

Emerald Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2022.

Emerald Leasing shares closed at 25.43 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.16% returns over the last 6 months and 67.30% over the last 12 months.