Emerald Leasing Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore, up 26.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore in December 2022 up 26.45% from Rs. 2.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2022 up 54.61% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.73 crore in December 2022 up 57.27% from Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2021.

Emerald Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in December 2021.

Emerald Leasing shares closed at 29.90 on March 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 56.96% returns over the last 6 months and 37.47% over the last 12 months.