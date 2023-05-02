Embassy Office Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 539.13 crore, up 13.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 539.13 crore in March 2023 up 13.68% from Rs. 474.26 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 243.37 crore in March 2023 down 28.33% from Rs. 339.59 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 401.33 crore in March 2023 down 14.3% from Rs. 468.30 crore in March 2022.

Embassy Office EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.57 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.58 in March 2022.

Embassy Office shares closed at 329.69 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.12% returns over the last 6 months and -15.22% over the last 12 months.