Electrosteel Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,685.04 crore, down 4.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,685.04 crore in June 2023 down 4.65% from Rs. 1,767.13 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.86 crore in June 2023 down 21.27% from Rs. 95.09 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 187.33 crore in June 2023 down 14.66% from Rs. 219.51 crore in June 2022.

Electrosteel EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.60 in June 2022.

Electrosteel shares closed at 58.75 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 66.43% returns over the last 6 months and 65.26% over the last 12 months.