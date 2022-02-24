English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Electric and luxury models boost Mercedes-Benz earnings

    The Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans division more than doubled its annual adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to 13.9 billion euros ($15.61 billion) from 6.8 billion euros last year even as unit sales fell 5 percent.

    Reuters
    February 24, 2022 / 02:31 PM IST

    Mercedes-Benz will prioritise sales of top-end and electric vehicles in 2022 and deepen its relationship with chip producers, the carmaker said on Thursday, seeking more control over its supply chain amid an ongoing semiconductor shortage.

    The Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans division more than doubled its annual adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to 13.9 billion euros ($15.61 billion) from 6.8 billion euros last year even as unit sales fell 5 percent.

    Revenue from top-end vehicles lifted earnings, with top models bringing in 30 percent more than last year and revenue from electric passenger cars up 64 percent.

    "Alongside the focus on cost efficiency and supply chain management, three strategic priorities stand out: scaling our electric offensive, accelerating our car software plans and building out our luxury business," Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius said.

    The company will propose a dividend of 5 euros per share for the year, it said, a significant jump from last year's 1.35. Around 0.7 euros of this will represent the Daimler Truck dividend, as the truckmaker will not make a separate payout this year, the company said.

    Close

    Related stories

    Mercedes-Benz, which changed its name from Daimler on Feb 1 this year, expects revenue to rise slightly this year compared with 2021 as supply chain bottlenecks ease but added it was too soon to predict an end to the global semiconductor shortage.

    The spin-off of the company's truck division Daimler Truck in December last year resulted in a one-time EBIT boost of 9.2 billion euros.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Auto #Business #Mercedes-Benz #Results #Technology
    first published: Feb 24, 2022 02:19 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.