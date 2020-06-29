Elecon Eng Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 268.49 crore, down 17.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 268.49 crore in March 2020 down 17.7% from Rs. 326.24 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.20 crore in March 2020 up 592.74% from Rs. 10.13 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.83 crore in March 2020 down 38.63% from Rs. 46.98 crore in March 2019.

Elecon Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 6.25 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.90 in March 2019.

Elecon Eng shares closed at 26.30 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -25.28% returns over the last 6 months and -41.29% over the last 12 months.