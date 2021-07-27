Elantas Beck Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 114.91 crore, up 148.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.91 crore in June 2021 up 148.67% from Rs. 46.21 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.58 crore in June 2021 up 164.77% from Rs. 4.75 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.88 crore in June 2021 up 120.89% from Rs. 9.00 crore in June 2020.

Elantas Beck EPS has increased to Rs. 15.87 in June 2021 from Rs. 5.99 in June 2020.

Elantas Beck shares closed at 4,003.55 on July 26, 2021 (BSE) and has given 44.54% returns over the last 6 months and 86.48% over the last 12 months.