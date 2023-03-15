EIH Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 512.23 crore, up 62.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 512.23 crore in December 2022 up 62.95% from Rs. 314.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.94 crore in December 2022 up 219.13% from Rs. 32.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 192.72 crore in December 2022 up 146.1% from Rs. 78.31 crore in December 2021.

EIH EPS has increased to Rs. 1.66 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.52 in December 2021.

EIH shares closed at 168.40 on March 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.30% returns over the last 6 months and 35.21% over the last 12 months.