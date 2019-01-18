Duke Offshore Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.11 crore, down 5.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.11 crore in December 2018 down 5.69% from Rs. 3.30 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2018 down 17.7% from Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2018 up 4.52% from Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2017.

Duke Offshore EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.48 in December 2017.

Duke Offshore shares closed at 24.65 on January 17, 2019 (BSE) and has given 30.56% returns over the last 6 months and -56.47% over the last 12 months.