Dr. Lal PathLabs Q3 PAT seen up 27.4% YoY to Rs. 54.1 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Pharma sector. The brokerage house expects Dr. Lal PathLabs to report net profit at Rs. 54.1 crore up 27.4% year-on-year (down 20.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 15.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 1.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,234.6 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 24.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 19.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 82.3 crore.

