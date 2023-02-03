English
    Divi's Labs Q3 result: Net profit falls 66% YoY to Rs 307 crore

    Divi's Labs Q3 result: The pharma company reported a 32 percent decrease in consolidated revenue at Rs 1,708 crore from the year-ago period.

    Suchitra Mandal
    February 03, 2023 / 01:35 PM IST

    Divi's Laboratories Ltd's net profit declined 66 percent on-year to Rs 307 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2022-23 (Q3FY23), the pharmaceutical company said on February 3.

    The company had recorded a profit of Rs 902 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Net profit was down 38 percent from Rs 494 crore in the September quarter of FY23.

    The company's revenue from operations came in at Rs 1,708 crore, 32 percent lower from Rs 2,494 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, revenue was down 8 percent. The company's revenue in the September quarter was at Rs 1,855 crore.

    The earnings before interest, depreciation, tax and amortization (EBIDTA) were Rs 408 crore, 63 percent down from Rs 1,097 crore in the year-ago period.