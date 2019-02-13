Dion Global Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.57 crore, down 22.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dion Global Solutions are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.57 crore in December 2018 down 22.28% from Rs. 5.88 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.71 crore in December 2018 down 236.73% from Rs. 7.34 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.13 crore in December 2018 down 323.24% from Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2017.
Dion Global shares closed at 4.23 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -77.20% returns over the last 6 months and -89.46% over the last 12 months.
|
|Dion Global Solutions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.57
|5.53
|5.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.57
|5.53
|5.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.58
|4.71
|5.53
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.16
|0.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.28
|4.27
|-1.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.42
|-3.62
|1.28
|Other Income
|1.15
|3.20
|0.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.27
|-0.41
|1.52
|Interest
|20.44
|23.56
|8.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-24.71
|-23.97
|-7.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-24.71
|-23.97
|-7.34
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-24.71
|-23.97
|-7.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-24.71
|-23.97
|-7.34
|Equity Share Capital
|32.23
|32.23
|32.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.67
|-7.40
|-3.11
|Diluted EPS
|-7.67
|-7.40
|-3.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.67
|-7.40
|-3.11
|Diluted EPS
|-7.67
|-7.40
|-3.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited