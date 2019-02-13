Dion Global Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.57 crore, down 22.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.57 crore in December 2018 down 22.28% from Rs. 5.88 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.71 crore in December 2018 down 236.73% from Rs. 7.34 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.13 crore in December 2018 down 323.24% from Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2017.

Dion Global shares closed at 4.23 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -77.20% returns over the last 6 months and -89.46% over the last 12 months.