Digjam Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.52 crore, up 29.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.52 crore in September 2022 up 29.88% from Rs. 8.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 down 102.28% from Rs. 7.46 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2022 down 89.38% from Rs. 8.38 crore in September 2021.

Digjam shares closed at 128.80 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.49% returns over the last 6 months and 160.73% over the last 12 months.