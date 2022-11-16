English
    Digjam Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.52 crore, up 29.88% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Digjam are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.52 crore in September 2022 up 29.88% from Rs. 8.87 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 down 102.28% from Rs. 7.46 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2022 down 89.38% from Rs. 8.38 crore in September 2021.

    Digjam shares closed at 128.80 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.49% returns over the last 6 months and 160.73% over the last 12 months.

    Digjam
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.525.598.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.525.598.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.551.042.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.451.922.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.530.07-6.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.503.363.13
    Depreciation0.210.510.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.662.591.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.68-3.905.34
    Other Income--0.572.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.68-3.337.83
    Interest0.850.800.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.17-4.137.44
    Exceptional Items----0.02
    P/L Before Tax-0.17-4.137.46
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.17-4.137.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.17-4.137.46
    Equity Share Capital20.0020.002.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.08-2.063.71
    Diluted EPS-0.08-2.063.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.08-2.063.71
    Diluted EPS-0.08-2.063.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:33 am