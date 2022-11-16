Digjam Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.52 crore, up 29.88% Y-o-Y
November 16, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Digjam are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.52 crore in September 2022 up 29.88% from Rs. 8.87 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 down 102.28% from Rs. 7.46 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2022 down 89.38% from Rs. 8.38 crore in September 2021.
Digjam shares closed at 128.80 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.49% returns over the last 6 months and 160.73% over the last 12 months.
|Digjam
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.52
|5.59
|8.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.52
|5.59
|8.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.55
|1.04
|2.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.45
|1.92
|2.24
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.53
|0.07
|-6.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.50
|3.36
|3.13
|Depreciation
|0.21
|0.51
|0.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.66
|2.59
|1.89
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.68
|-3.90
|5.34
|Other Income
|--
|0.57
|2.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.68
|-3.33
|7.83
|Interest
|0.85
|0.80
|0.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.17
|-4.13
|7.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.02
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.17
|-4.13
|7.46
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.17
|-4.13
|7.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.17
|-4.13
|7.46
|Equity Share Capital
|20.00
|20.00
|2.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-2.06
|3.71
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|-2.06
|3.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-2.06
|3.71
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|-2.06
|3.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited