Digispice Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 252.39 crore, down 9.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 252.39 crore in March 2023 down 9.06% from Rs. 277.54 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2023 down 146.54% from Rs. 2.97 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.93 crore in March 2023 down 13.8% from Rs. 11.52 crore in March 2022.

Digispice Tech shares closed at 18.95 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.61% returns over the last 6 months and -39.17% over the last 12 months.