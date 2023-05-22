English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Digispice Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 252.39 crore, down 9.06% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Digispice Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 252.39 crore in March 2023 down 9.06% from Rs. 277.54 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2023 down 146.54% from Rs. 2.97 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.93 crore in March 2023 down 13.8% from Rs. 11.52 crore in March 2022.

    Digispice Tech shares closed at 18.95 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.61% returns over the last 6 months and -39.17% over the last 12 months.

    Digispice Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations252.39242.93277.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations252.39242.93277.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials122.95125.77133.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.42-1.75-0.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost28.1430.2729.18
    Depreciation5.956.406.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses102.1896.51113.65
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.24-14.26-4.65
    Other Income11.227.2710.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.98-6.995.41
    Interest0.580.430.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.40-7.425.14
    Exceptional Items-4.71----
    P/L Before Tax-1.31-7.425.14
    Tax0.64-0.671.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.95-6.753.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.02-0.020.07
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.97-6.773.50
    Minority Interest0.430.19-0.48
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.16-0.10-0.05
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.38-6.682.97
    Equity Share Capital61.6461.6461.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.08-0.290.13
    Diluted EPS-0.08-0.290.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.08-0.290.13
    Diluted EPS-0.08-0.290.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Digispice Tech #Digispice Technologies #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment
    first published: May 22, 2023 09:44 am