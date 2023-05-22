Digispice Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 252.39 crore, down 9.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Digispice Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 252.39 crore in March 2023 down 9.06% from Rs. 277.54 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2023 down 146.54% from Rs. 2.97 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.93 crore in March 2023 down 13.8% from Rs. 11.52 crore in March 2022.
Digispice Tech shares closed at 18.95 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.61% returns over the last 6 months and -39.17% over the last 12 months.
|Digispice Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|252.39
|242.93
|277.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|252.39
|242.93
|277.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|122.95
|125.77
|133.94
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.42
|-1.75
|-0.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|28.14
|30.27
|29.18
|Depreciation
|5.95
|6.40
|6.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|102.18
|96.51
|113.65
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.24
|-14.26
|-4.65
|Other Income
|11.22
|7.27
|10.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.98
|-6.99
|5.41
|Interest
|0.58
|0.43
|0.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.40
|-7.42
|5.14
|Exceptional Items
|-4.71
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.31
|-7.42
|5.14
|Tax
|0.64
|-0.67
|1.71
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.95
|-6.75
|3.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.02
|-0.02
|0.07
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.97
|-6.77
|3.50
|Minority Interest
|0.43
|0.19
|-0.48
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.16
|-0.10
|-0.05
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.38
|-6.68
|2.97
|Equity Share Capital
|61.64
|61.64
|61.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-0.29
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|-0.29
|0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-0.29
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|-0.29
|0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited