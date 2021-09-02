Dharani Sugars Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 29.45 crore, up 22.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.45 crore in June 2021 up 22.17% from Rs. 24.10 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.08 crore in June 2021 down 10.39% from Rs. 7.32 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2021 up 34.29% from Rs. 1.75 crore in June 2020.

Dharani Sugars shares closed at 21.05 on September 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 269.30% returns over the last 6 months and 343.16% over the last 12 months.