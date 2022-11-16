English
    Dhanada Corp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore, up 87.55% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 01:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhanada Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore in September 2022 up 87.55% from Rs. 1.07 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.22 crore in September 2022 up 30.91% from Rs. 1.76 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2022 up 178.05% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2021.

    Dhanada Corp shares closed at 3.21 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -22.84% returns over the last 6 months and -43.19% over the last 12 months.

    Dhanada Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.012.291.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.012.291.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.320.290.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.570.520.42
    Depreciation0.170.160.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.831.330.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.140.00-0.60
    Other Income0.020.010.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.150.01-0.58
    Interest1.371.301.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.22-1.29-1.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.22-1.29-1.76
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.22-1.29-1.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.22-1.29-1.76
    Equity Share Capital5.595.595.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.22-0.23-0.32
    Diluted EPS-0.22-0.23-0.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.22-0.23-0.32
    Diluted EPS-0.22-0.23-0.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Dhanada Corp #Dhanada Corporation #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Results
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 01:44 pm