DFM Foods Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 109.76 crore, down 16.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DFM Foods are:
Net Sales at Rs 109.76 crore in March 2020 down 16.69% from Rs. 131.75 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2020 down 112.34% from Rs. 9.97 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.85 crore in March 2020 down 80.94% from Rs. 20.20 crore in March 2019.
DFM Foods shares closed at 198.60 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -26.53% returns over the last 6 months and -16.27% over the last 12 months.
|DFM Foods
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|109.76
|134.60
|131.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|109.76
|134.60
|131.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|73.30
|80.13
|77.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.09
|0.62
|-0.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.08
|16.03
|12.17
|Depreciation
|2.75
|3.01
|2.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.37
|30.53
|23.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.65
|4.28
|15.73
|Other Income
|1.75
|2.43
|1.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.10
|6.71
|17.53
|Interest
|2.51
|2.57
|2.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.41
|4.14
|15.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.41
|4.14
|15.18
|Tax
|-0.18
|0.89
|5.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.23
|3.25
|9.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.23
|3.25
|9.97
|Equity Share Capital
|10.02
|10.02
|10.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|0.64
|1.99
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|0.64
|1.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|0.64
|1.99
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|0.64
|1.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 22, 2020 09:05 am