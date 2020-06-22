DFM Foods Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 109.76 crore, down 16.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.76 crore in March 2020 down 16.69% from Rs. 131.75 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2020 down 112.34% from Rs. 9.97 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.85 crore in March 2020 down 80.94% from Rs. 20.20 crore in March 2019.

DFM Foods shares closed at 198.60 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -26.53% returns over the last 6 months and -16.27% over the last 12 months.